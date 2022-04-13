US values long-standing cooperation with Pakistan: White House

WASHINGTON: The United States values its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan, the White House said on Monday, as Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the country’s prime minister.

“We value our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is,” she told reporters at her daily news conference in response to questions about political development in Pakistan. However, Ms Psaki refrained from responding to questions on the possibility of a phone call between President Joe Biden and Sharif. “I don’t have a prediction of a call at this point of time,” she said.

“Obviously, those are assessments made day by day and especially after new leaders are elected. Of course, we have a long, strong and abiding relationship with Pakistan, an important security relationship and that will continue under new leaders,” Ms Psaki said.