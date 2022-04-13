ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US values long-standing cooperation with Pakistan: White House

APP 13 Apr, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States values its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan, the White House said on Monday, as Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the country’s prime minister.

“We value our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is,” she told reporters at her daily news conference in response to questions about political development in Pakistan. However, Ms Psaki refrained from responding to questions on the possibility of a phone call between President Joe Biden and Sharif. “I don’t have a prediction of a call at this point of time,” she said.

“Obviously, those are assessments made day by day and especially after new leaders are elected. Of course, we have a long, strong and abiding relationship with Pakistan, an important security relationship and that will continue under new leaders,” Ms Psaki said.

Pakistan United States Shehbaz Sharif White House Ms Psaki

Comments

1000 characters

US values long-standing cooperation with Pakistan: White House

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Govt change peaceful, but raises near-term policy uncertainty: Fitch

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Read more stories