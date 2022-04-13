PTI to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on 23rd

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Punjab President Shafqat Mahmood has said that the party will hold huge public gatherings in Peshawar on April 16 and at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 23.

“The decision to resign from the assemblies is final; all members of the party will resign from the assemblies,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

He claimed that ‘looters’ overthrew the elected government and the people were saddened to see their government removed through a conspiracy. “Pakistan is an independent country and we must formulate an independent foreign policy,” he added.

“A revolutionary atmosphere was created in the country on Sunday after people came out on the streets to protest against the removal of the government. People will not accept this heinous conspiracy,” he added.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif took oath on the day of his indictment and added that only he (Shehbaz) can answer why the army chief did not attend the Prime Minister’s oath ceremony.”

