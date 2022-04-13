Cars’ sale surges 53.78pc in nine months

ISLAMABAD: Sale of cars during nine months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Mar) has surged by 53.78 percent as compared to same period of last year, recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 172,612 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 112,244 units in same period of last year. On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 33.28 percent in March 2022 as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 22,799 units in March 2022 as compared to 17,105 units during same period of previous year. The break-up figures showed that 26,830 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 18,816 units last year, thus showing a jump of 42.59 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars’ sale also rose by 24.93 per cent as it surged to 43,695 units in the corresponding period from 34,975 units in same period of previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sale however went down by 73.78 percent as its sale declined to 497 units from 1,896 units during Jul-Mar 2020-21.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 17,686 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 12,108 units. The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 90.77 percent as it rose to 16,916 units during first nine months of current fiscal year from 8,867 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 29,038 units in Jul-Mar (2020-21) to 53,241 units in same period of current fiscal year. Meanwhile, sale of Suzuki Bolan increase by 47.15 percent as it rose to 9,562 units in nine months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 6,498 units in same period of last year.