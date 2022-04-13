ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.61%)
ASC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
AVN 104.14 Increased By ▲ 7.26 (7.49%)
BOP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.93%)
FNEL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
GGGL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (7.14%)
GGL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.45%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.6%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.47%)
MLCF 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (5.01%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PIBTL 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
PRL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.17%)
PTC 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
SNGP 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
TPLP 23.05 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.46%)
TREET 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.25%)
TRG 87.89 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 28.49 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.23%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.27%)
YOUW 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.99%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 37.9 (0.81%)
BR30 17,869 Increased By 1972.5 (12.41%)
KSE100 46,407 Increased By 262.3 (0.57%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By 110.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,362
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,829
10124hr
Sindh
576,407
Punjab
505,486
Balochistan
35,480
Islamabad
135,139
KPK
219,296
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cars’ sale surges 53.78pc in nine months

APP 13 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Sale of cars during nine months of current fiscal year 2021-22 (Jul-Mar) has surged by 53.78 percent as compared to same period of last year, recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 172,612 cars were sold during the period under review as compared to 112,244 units in same period of last year. On yearly basis, the sale of cars in the country increased by 33.28 percent in March 2022 as compared to same month of the preceding year.

The sale of cars rose to 22,799 units in March 2022 as compared to 17,105 units during same period of previous year. The break-up figures showed that 26,830 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding period of the year 2021-22 as compared to the sale of 18,816 units last year, thus showing a jump of 42.59 percent.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars’ sale also rose by 24.93 per cent as it surged to 43,695 units in the corresponding period from 34,975 units in same period of previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sale however went down by 73.78 percent as its sale declined to 497 units from 1,896 units during Jul-Mar 2020-21.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 17,686 units in the corresponding period whereas during same period last year, the sale was recorded at 12,108 units. The sale of Suzuki WagonR witnessed a sharp increase of 90.77 percent as it rose to 16,916 units during first nine months of current fiscal year from 8,867 units in same period of last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 29,038 units in Jul-Mar (2020-21) to 53,241 units in same period of current fiscal year. Meanwhile, sale of Suzuki Bolan increase by 47.15 percent as it rose to 9,562 units in nine months of fiscal year 2021-22 compared to sale of 6,498 units in same period of last year.

PAMA Toyota Corolla Suzuki Cultus Cars’ sale Yaris cars Suzuki Bolan

Comments

1000 characters

Cars’ sale surges 53.78pc in nine months

Formation commanders’ moot takes note of propaganda campaign

Govt change peaceful, but raises near-term policy uncertainty: Fitch

MoU signed with China on economic, trade cooperation WG

Failure to buy LNG from spot market: Gas crisis set to simmer in summer

PM abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices

Suri claims ‘threat letter’ received by SC

Presentation to PM being finalised by FBR

$30bn financing needs in FY23: Miftah underscores need for ‘restarting’ IMF programme

Govt’s policy directive: Jazz signs renewed licence with PTA

N-power plants set up by China face financial problems

Read more stories