OPPO launches F21 Pro

KARACHI: OPPO, the leading global smart device brand has launched its highly anticipated smartphone under the highly adored ‘F’ series, the OPPO F21 Pro.

The Fantastic OPPO F21 Pro offers a spectacular design and flagship level camera system coupled with the country’s first ever Sony IMX709 ultra-sensing selfie sensor, as well as the first and only Microlens feature for immersive photography experience.

The phone is equipped with the durable fiber-glass leather back in an eye captivating Sunset Orange color.

