ANL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.64%)
ASC 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (8.23%)
ASL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.93%)
AVN 96.88 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (7.62%)
BOP 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.22%)
CNERGY 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (16.8%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (13.14%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (13.64%)
GGGL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.25%)
GGL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (7.8%)
GTECH 9.16 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (13.09%)
HUMNL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (7.22%)
KOSM 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (13.44%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (7.66%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (17.12%)
PIBTL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (16.83%)
PRL 14.09 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (8.38%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
SILK 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (15.04%)
SNGP 33.16 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
TELE 16.23 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.06%)
TPL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.29%)
TPLP 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.79%)
TREET 36.74 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (8.54%)
TRG 81.76 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (7.56%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WAVES 15.42 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (7.46%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (24.42%)
YOUW 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.63%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By 234.5 (5.29%)
BR30 15,896 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 46,145 Increased By 1700.4 (3.83%)
KSE30 17,704 Increased By 689.7 (4.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2022
VLSFO cash premiums, cracks slip

Reuters 12 Apr, 2022

SINGAPORE Asia’s cash premiums for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dropped on Monday, hurt by a couple of weaker deals in the physical market.

Cash differentials for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO were at a premium of $21.81 a tonne to Singapore quotes, down from $22.28 per tonne on Friday. The VLSFO crack for May slipped to $22.85 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trade on Monday, compared with $23.16 per barrel at the end of last week.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for May traded at a discount of $10.85 a barrel to Brent on Monday, compared with minus $11.98 a barrel on Friday. Cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) climbed to $22.69 per tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with $21.53 per tonne on Friday.

US President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made clear it does not want to see an up tick in Russian energy imports by India.

Lured by steep discounts following Western sanctions on Russian entities, India has bought at least 13 million barrels of Russian crude oil since the country invaded Ukraine in late February. That compared with some 16 million barrels for the whole of last year, data compiled by Reuters shows.

One 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) deal, no 180-cst HSFO trades. Three VLSFO trades were reported

Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd said on Monday it will raise 28.08 billion yuan ($4.41 billion) in a share listing in Shanghai, after setting the price for what will be mainland China’s 11th-biggest public stock offering.

HSFO Asia’s cash premiums VLSFO cash premiums

