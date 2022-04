SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may test a support at $3,214 per tonne this week, a break below which could cause a fall to $3,090.

The metal is riding on a wave c from $3,742, which is expected to either end around $3,214 or extend to $2,888, respectively its 61.8% and 100% projection levels.

Shanghai aluminium falls for fourth day as demand concerns weigh

Resistance is at $3,416, a break above which could lead to a gain to $3,540.