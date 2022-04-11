ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)
Zardari congratulates nation on Constitution Day

INP 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday congratulated the nation on Constitution Day. “Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed had given a unanimous Constitution to the nation on April 10,” said Asif Ali Zardari.

“The 1973 Constitution guarantees the integrity and survival of the federation,” he added and stated that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto fought all her life for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution.

“For the sake of the 1973 Constitution, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto faced imprisonment and hardships,” he said and added that the mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto made historic efforts for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution.

“Activists for the freedom of the press also fought hard for the restoration of the Constitution,” he commended and paid red salute to those who faced executions, floggings and imprisonment for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that the 18th Amendment was a charter between the federation and the units, adding that the rule of the Constitution would strengthen the security of the country and the reputation of the institutions.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto 18th constitutional amendment Former president Asif Ali Zardari Constitution Day 1973 Constitution

