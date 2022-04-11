Zardari congratulates nation on Constitution Day

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday congratulated the nation on Constitution Day. “Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed had given a unanimous Constitution to the nation on April 10,” said Asif Ali Zardari.

“The 1973 Constitution guarantees the integrity and survival of the federation,” he added and stated that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto fought all her life for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution.

“For the sake of the 1973 Constitution, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto faced imprisonment and hardships,” he said and added that the mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto made historic efforts for the restoration of the 1973 Constitution.

“Activists for the freedom of the press also fought hard for the restoration of the Constitution,” he commended and paid red salute to those who faced executions, floggings and imprisonment for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He said that the 18th Amendment was a charter between the federation and the units, adding that the rule of the Constitution would strengthen the security of the country and the reputation of the institutions.