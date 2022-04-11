Record 700-kilo meth haul netted in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Hong Kong customs officials have seized about 700 kilograms of suspected crystal meth sent from Mexico, authorities said Sunday, the biggest haul of the drug in the city’s history.

The meth was hidden inside two consignments of heavy industrial gear, said Lee Kam-wing, head of the customs department’s drug investigation bureau.

They arrived in the city by air and sea within one week in March.

The equipment was arranged to ship from Mexico with a mainland Chinese logistics company, which was also asked to find a Hong Kong company to receive and store it, Lee said.

“In that way the drug dealers did not have to show up at all... it’s very cunning,” Lee said. Nearly 450 kg of liquid meth was found in three transformers — each weighing 500 kg — at the city’s airport.