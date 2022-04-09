‘Regime change foreign plot’ Probe commission constituted: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to form an inquiry commission headed by a retired general to probe the foreign conspiracy hatched to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry while briefing the media after the first Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Supreme Court’s verdict against the deputy speaker National Assembly.

The minister said that the Commission would also expose the domestic handlers of the foreign conspiracy and decide about the veracity of the letter and submit a report within 90 days.

He revealed that the commission, led by Lt Gen (retired) Tariq Khan, would investigate all the characters behind the no-trust move and expose them in front of the nation.

The minister said that the contents of the evidences would also be placed before the members of the National Assembly today (Saturday); it will be seen who were the local handlers in the global conspiracy.

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

He said that the federal cabinet has once again expressed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan, and reiterated its commitment to support him.

He said that the way the Supreme Court issued the order in its decision on Friday, also convened the meeting of the Assembly itself, and also fixed the time of the meeting, - all this has endangered the supremacy of the Parliament.

He said that if the Court wanted to make a decision on the ruling, it should have looked at all the material on the basis of which this ruling was issued by the deputy speaker.

He said that the government’s legal team is consulting on the day’s decision of the Supreme Court. The legal team is considering other legal options, including filing an appeal against the decision, he added.

The minister said that along with this decision, the amazing decision of the Supreme Court is that those who are dissident members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be able to vote even though the case has not been heard in the Supreme Court. The minister added that in the present situation the entire nation is worried the way horse trading was done in recent days.

He said that after the sovereignty and supremacy of the parliament is no longer maintained, the sovereignty and supremacy has now shifted from the parliament to the Supreme Court, which means that the people of Pakistan are no longer the rulers of the country but a few judges will decide. The Supreme Court should reconsider its decision and we will approach the court for reconsideration, he said.

