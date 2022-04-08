ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,445 Increased By 657.8 (1.5%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 306.1 (1.83%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Pakistan

Have advised PM last option is mass resignation: Sheikh Rashid

  • Says he had been suggesting the same to the government for the past three months
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan that the last option out of the current political situation is mass resignation.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the minister said that he had earlier told the PM to resign, and would recommend the same now, referring to the opposition as "these thieves" alongside whom the country cannot be run.

Rashid said that he had been suggesting to the government for the past three months for MNA resignations and dissolution of assemblies, as well as imposing emergency and governor’s rule.

He expressed hope that good decisions would emerge as the PM gears up to address the nation on Friday evening.

5-0: Supreme Court restores National Assembly, sets aside deputy speaker's ruling

Rashid's statement comes after the Supreme Court (SC) set aside the ruling issued by the deputy speaker on the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and restored the National Assembly (NA). The court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the NA was "illegal" and restored PM Imran as well as his cabinet.

The top court also ordered NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to summon a session on Saturday (April 9) at 10:30 am, during which the no-trust motion must be completed.

"If the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint a new prime minister," the court order said.

The order further noted that the government cannot interfere in the participation of any lawmaker in the assembly session.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said that the court's verdict was "unanimous."

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Rashid said a wave of disappointment has taken over the nation after the decision. He said the sentiment among citizens was that a conspiracy was underway to bring those involved in corruption to power.

"If someone believes that we are laying down our weapons, have no misconceptions," he added.

