Opposition submits no-trust motion against Suri

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition on Friday submitted a no-confidence motion against deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri for “violating” Constitution and depriving the opposition of its democratic right through his controversial ruling on April 3, 2022.

PML-N leader and former deputy speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi submitted the no-confidence motion against the incumbent deputy speaker on behalf of the joint opposition.

PM Imran urges public to hold 'peaceful protest' against 'imported govt' on Sunday

In the motion, the opposition has maintained that deputy speaker Suri had made a “worst example” through his ruling on

April 3, and the Supreme Court has already declared it as against the Constitution.

It further stated that through the ruling, the deputy speaker deprived the joint opposition of its constitutional and democratic right to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan and “hence lost the confidence of the House”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022