On eve of no-confidence vote, PM Imran scheduled to address nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan is to address the nation on the eve of a no-confidence vote that looks certain to dismiss him.

The country is abuzz with speculation he may resign or that the former international cricket star might pull off another surprise.

Khan, who peppers his speeches with cricket metaphors, said late Thursday he would fight "till the last ball", while summoning his cabinet and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for crisis meetings.

Earlier in the day, his interior minister told reporters he had long pressed for PTI lawmakers and coalition partners to quit the assembly en-masse.

PM Imran summons cabinet meeting on Friday, will also address nation

"For three months I was asking them to collectively resign ... I am saying the same, we should resign in unison," said Sheikh Rashid.

The opposition says it has more than 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly, which needs a quarter of members present for a quorum.

Saturday's vote in the National Assembly will cap a dramatic week during which Khan sidestepped an initial no-confidence vote before getting the president to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections.

But the Supreme Court ruled all his actions illegal and said the national assembly -- where Khan has lost his majority -- must decide his fate.

5-0: Supreme Court restores National Assembly, sets aside deputy speaker's ruling

The court's judgment was broader than expected after the chief justice said earlier this week the bench would only rule on the legality of the initial no-confidence motion being blocked.

The decision was met with jubilation by the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

We will give a genuine surprise, not a fake one: Shehbaz Sharif

PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif and likely to replace Khan, said the decision "has saved Pakistan and the constitution".

"Democracy is the best revenge", tweeted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The opposition said previously they wanted an early election but taking power gives them the opportunity to set their own agenda and end a string of probes they said Khan launched vindictively against them.

It could also pave way for a comeback by Nawaz Sharif, who has not returned from Britain since being allowed to leave jail in 2019 to seek medical treatment abroad.

He was barred by the Supreme Court from holding public office after graft revelations and sentenced to 10 years in prison by an accountability court.

There had been high hopes for Khan when he was elected in 2018 on a promise of sweeping away decades of entrenched corruption and cronyism, but he struggled to maintain support with soaring inflation, a feeble rupee, and crippling debt.