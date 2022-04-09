ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
Schools in India’s tech hub Bengaluru receive bomb threats

Reuters 09 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Six schools in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday, police said, with officers conducting searches of premises across the city.

“Six schools received a bomb threat, searches are underway and almost complete and nothing has been found so far,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told Reuters.

Neev Academy, an international school in the east of the city, said in a message to parents that the threat had been sent by email, with the school evacuated while a bomb squad conducted searches.

“We request you to stay calm, as the situation is under control and there is no need to panic,” the message, seen by Reuters, said.

Bengaluru is known as India’s Silicon Valley and is home to multinational firms including Amazon, Alphabet’s Google and Infosys.

