IHC declares PECA Ordinance 2022 unconstitutional

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on Friday the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022 "unconstitutional", Aaj News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah in his reserved judgment turned down the PECA law.

Alvi promulgates PECA Ordinance 2022

In February, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022 and Election Act (Amendment) Ordinance. As per PECA Amendment Ordinance, the definition of a person has been expanded to include any company, association, institution or authority.

Section 20 of the ordinance has been amended to increase the sentence from 3 years to 5 years in case of attack on the identity of any person.

The person filing the complaint will be the aggrieved party, his representative or guardian. The offence has been declared admissible and it will be non-bailable. The trial court will decide the case within six months and will submit the details of the case to the high court every month.

Legal fraternity says PECA Ordinance 2022 'reflection of extremism'

Meanwhile, Pakistan's legal fraternity has strongly condemned and rejected the Ordinance, with the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) saying that it "is a classic example of authoritarian mindset and a reflection of extremism".

In separate statements, the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Karachi, and the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) also condemned the "black law", calling it draconian.

Legal fraternity says PECA Ordinance 2022 'reflection of extremism'

"The SCBAP certainly believes that redressal of fake news issue needs immediate attention but any such remedy, which is contrary to the Constitution and against personal liberty, must not be allowed.

"Undeniably, constructive and positive criticism coupled with freedom of speech/expression is a cornerstone for the betterment of society like ours; however, attempts like the PECA Ordinance will never allow our growing society to flourish at its full potential."