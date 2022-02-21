ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
ASL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.02%)
BOP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FFL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGGL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
GGL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.77%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.86%)
KEL 3.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.49%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
PACE 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PTC 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
SNGP 37.14 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (7.5%)
TELE 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
TPL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TPLP 32.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
TREET 39.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
UNITY 28.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.26%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
WTL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
BR100 4,666 Increased By 24.1 (0.52%)
BR30 17,798 Increased By 84.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 45,676 Increased By 234.8 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 105.1 (0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Amendments to PECA, election law: ordinances promulgated

Recorder Report | NNI 21 Feb, 2022

ISLAMAABD: President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022 and Election Act (Amendment) Ordinance on Sunday.

According to media reports, in the PECA Amendment Ordinance issued by the President, the definition of a person has been included any company, association, institution or authority. Section 20 of the ordinance has been amended to increase the sentence from 3 years to 5 years in case of attack on the identity of any person.

The person filing the complaint will be the aggrieved party, his representative or guardian, the offence has been declared admissible and it will be non-boilable, media reported. The trial court will decide the case within six months and will submit the details of the case to the high court every month.

ECP code of conduct, social media: Bills sent to cabinet for approval: Fawad

In this regard, if the High Court feels that there are hindrances in the way of speedy disposal of the case, it will direct the federal and provincial governments to remove them. The Chief Justice of each High Court will nominate a judge and officers for these cases, as per Ordinance.

NNI adds: Earlier, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Sunday announced that Ordinances regarding the election code of conduct and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) have been enforced and the people who spread fake news can now be sent to prison for up to five years.

Addressing a news conference here, Farogh Naseem declared that there would be no exemption for the fake news spreaders. “Their cases will be concluded within six months and they cannot apply for bail. The judge will also face action if he cannot satisfy the high court about the delay in the case,” he added.

The law minister said this law, necessary to deal with the fake news, was not in conflict with the Constitution. The media can criticize the government as hard as it wants to but there should be no fake news, he added.

The minister said the Ordinance regarding amendment to Election Act has been formulated by Dr Babar Awan, while amendments to the PECA have been drafted by him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi Dr Babar Awan Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022 Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem federal and provincial governments

Comments

Comments are closed.

Amendments to PECA, election law: ordinances promulgated

Privatisation of HEC: CCoP is all set to approve reserve price

RISE-I, DPF: WB concerned at delay in ‘prior actions’

PSX remains under pressure

Anti-PTI govt drive: Fazl, Zardari to meet today

US’s DFC blocks progress on PPAs with wind IPPs?

Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans defeat opponents

PMEX extends trading time

Smuggling of steel products causing big revenue loss: PALSP

PKR ends lower

Read more stories