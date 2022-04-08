ANL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.83%)
ASC 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
ASL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.92%)
AVN 90.02 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.16%)
BOP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.15%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
FFL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.23%)
GGGL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.94%)
GGL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.42%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.47%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.2%)
MLCF 33.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PACE 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.26%)
PTC 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.94%)
TPL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.07%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (5.74%)
TREET 33.85 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.31%)
TRG 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.88%)
YOUW 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.76%)
BR100 4,433 Increased By 71 (1.63%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 301.3 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 580.6 (1.33%)
KSE30 16,966 Increased By 258.4 (1.55%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,234
14124hr
Sindh
576,110
Punjab
505,307
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,112
KPK
219,223
Apr 08, 2022
Business & Finance

Japan's March wholesale inflation seen at record on soaring commodity costs

Reuters 08 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's wholesale prices likely stayed at a record high in March, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, in a sign surging fuel and commodity costs are sharply squeezing corporate profits and stoking broader inflationary pressures across the economy.

Separate data is also expected to show core machinery orders fell for the second straight month in February, according to the poll, cooling the outlook for capital spending.

Japan's corporate goods price index (CGPI), a gauge of prices firms charge each other, likely rose 9.3% in March from a year earlier, the poll of 17 economists showed.

The forecast pace is unchanged from the previous month's rate, which logged the fastest growth under comparable data dating back to 1981.

"Manufacturers are passing on higher costs to final goods prices as price pressures mount on imported raw materials and other goods...given Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, which Moscow calls a 'special military operation', has supercharged already rising commodity and fuel prices and have kept global policymakers busy trying to contain red-hot inflationary pressures.

Japan households projecting higher inflation hits 14-year high

Core machinery orders, a leading indicator of capital expenditure, likely dipped 1.5% month-on-month in February, following a 2.0% decline in January, the poll also showed.

The forecast data outcomes underscore Japan's feeble economic recovery as rising raw material costs pinch corporate margins and may prod them to hold off on investments, analysts say.

The Bank of Japan will release the CGPI data at 8:50 a.m. on Apr. 12 (2350 GMT, Apr. 11).

The machinery orders data is due out 8:50 a.m. on Apr. 13 (2350GMT, Apr. 12).

inflation Japan's wholesale prices Japan's corporate goods price index

