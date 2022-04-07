ANL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
ASC 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.75%)
ASL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.94%)
AVN 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.32%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
FFL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.4%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.45%)
GTECH 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.23%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
TELE 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
TPL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 19.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.99%)
TREET 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
TRG 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
UNITY 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.35%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,378 Decreased By -35 (-0.79%)
BR30 15,656 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.71%)
KSE100 43,913 Decreased By -198.4 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,763 Decreased By -78.7 (-0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Japan households projecting higher inflation hits 14-year high

Reuters 07 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: The proportion of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now has hit a 14-year high, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, as inflationary pressures from rising raw material costs grew.

The quarterly survey also showed more households felt worse off than three months ago as prices of food and daily necessities rose, highlighting the pain global commodity inflation was inflicting on Japan's fragile economy.

Of households surveyed, 84.3% expect prices to rise a year from now, up from 78.8% three months ago and marking the highest percentage since June 2008, the Bank of Japan's survey showed.

The survey, conducted between Feb. 4 and March 2, also showed 82.1% of households expect prices to rise five years from now.

That was up from 80.8% in the previous survey in January and the highest ratio since December 2019.

A diffusion index measuring households' livelihoods worsened to minus 36.9 in March from minus 34.2 in December, with many of those surveyed blaming the pinch from rising grocery prices.

Japan has not been immune from surging fuel and commodity prices with wholesale inflation hitting record highs.

Japan’s Nikkei posts biggest fall in four weeks after hawkish Fed comments

Analysts also expect consumer inflation to hit or even exceed the BOJ's 2% inflation target as early as this month.

Unlike central banks in other advanced economies that are hiking interest rates to dampen inflationary pressures, the BOJ has little room to manoeuvre as Japan's economy is still struggling to recover from a pandemic-induced slump.

The survey is among data the BOJ will likely analyse at this month's policy meeting to see whether rising raw materials and fuel costs have affected public perceptions of future price moves, and how that may impact consumer spending.

inflation BOJ Japan households

