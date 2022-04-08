ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
PM says ‘will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball’

Zulfiqar Ahmad 08 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hours after the Supreme Court’s verdict which set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling on a no-confidence motion, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday vowed to “fight till the last ball”. In a tweet after presiding over a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the prime minister, said: “My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball”.

He said that he had called a meeting of the cabinet, as well as, the parliamentary committee of PTI today (Friday) to discuss the situation in wake of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I will address the nation on Friday (today),” he said.

Soon after the apex court’s verdict which declared the NA deputy speaker’s April 3 ruling unconstitutional, in a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, in an obvious reference to Zardari, Sharifs, and the other political opponents, said that “it is pathetic to see the handful elite convicted and out on bail from courts, celebrating the supremacy of the Constitution”.

PM Imran summons cabinet meeting on Friday, will also address nation

“This unfortunate decision has multiplied the political crises in the country manifold. Snap polls is the only way forward to bring stability in the country. It’s unfortunate to see that masses response was completely ignored. Let’s see how things move forward,” he added.

A post on the official Twitter account of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) hours after Supreme Court verdict reads, “Today, more than ever, we need to show our support for PM Imran Khan! We understand the heartbreak and disappointment everyone is going through, but please do not attack any institutions. InshaAllah, we will see better days! #BehindYouSkipper”.

Barrister Malika Ali Bukhari, a PTI leader regretted that a reference against the ‘turncoats’ who openly sold out their conscience which is a brazen violation of Article 63(A) is pending before the same court, adding the people of Pakistan are with their “honest and brave prime minister”.

“The man [Imran Khan] who has won despite, losing is called, warrior”, she declared.

