KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 33,676 tonnes of cargo comprising 23,434 tonnes of import cargo and 10,242 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 23,434 comprised of 96 tonnes of Containerized Cargo and 23,338 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 10,242 tonnes comprised of 399 tonnes of containerized cargo, 182 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,691 tonnes of Rice and 6,970 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Some, 43 containers comprising of 04 containers import and 39 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 04 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 29 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s loaded containers while 06 of 20’s and 01 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Around 03 ships namely Sea Ploeg, P Fos and Diamond T have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly 04 ships namely, As Clementina, Queensland, Jolly Quarzo and Dongli have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 08 cargoes namely, BW Thames, California Trader, SSL Brahnaoutram AL Shaffiah, Afra Laurel, Taranger, Sino Bridge and Atlantic Pioneer were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Al Amad, Southern Robin and Maersk Kinloss left the Port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Sea Vine and Coral Gem are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 145,743tonnes, comprising 112,206 tonnes imports cargo and 33,537 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,815 Containers (277 TEUs Imports and 1,538 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, IvsSwinley Forest, Nord Neptune, Maersk Superior and Swan Sea & another ship, ‘MSC Malin’ Carrying Coal, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, 07th April-2022.

