ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Tokyo stocks close lower on Fed rate hike bets

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting fuelled...
AFP 08 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most

recent meeting fuelled expectations of more aggressive interest rate hikes to bring inflation under control.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.69 percent, or 461.78 points, to 26,888.57, while the broader Topix index fell 1.56 percent, or 30.01 points, to 1,892.90.

The dollar stood at 123.59, slightly softer from 123.79 on Wednesday in New York.

Falling US shares depressed sentiment, after the US Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes revealed that several members expressed support in March for raising interest rates by half a percentage point rather than the quarter percentage point officially decided.

The Nasdaq gave up 2.2 percent while the Dow slipped 0.4 percent.

“The Nikkei started with losses... as the Nasdaq dropped by more than two percentage points for the second straight day” on the Fed’s minutes, Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said in a commentary.

Another factor that the minutes disclosed — the drop-off in the US central bank’s asset-purchasing easing programme — prompted rises in bond yields, “that also weighed on Japanese high-tech firms”, he said.

In Tokyo, commodity and chip-linked shares dropped sharply, with oil developer Inpex declining 2.44 percent to 1,435 yen and Sumitomo Metal Mining falling 3.32 percent to 6.053 yen.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron plunged 5.44 percent to 55,190 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest sank 5.44 percent to 8,690 yen.

Toyota ended down 0.98 percent at 2,168.5 yen and SoftBank Group closed down 1.99 percent at 5,654 yen.

Yen US Federal Reserve Tokyo stocks SoftBank Group Dollar

