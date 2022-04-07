ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
PM Imran summons cabinet meeting on Friday, will also address nation

  • Fawad Chaudhry says PM will chair parliamentary committee's meeting tomorrow
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened the cabinet's meeting on Friday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said PM Imran summoned the cabinet's meeting on Friday morning, following which he will chair the parliamentary committee's meeting.

"PM Imran will also address the nation later in the day," he wrote on Twitter.

In a previous tweet, Fawad had said that the "unfortunate" decision of the Supreme Court will deepen political crisis in the country.

Reacting to the order on the Deputy Speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said early elections could have brought stability to the country.

"Unfortunately, the importance of the people has been overlooked,” Fawad wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Murad Raas asked supporters not to be disappointed by the Supreme Court's decision, saying that the "prime minister has to make his move next".

Their remarks come after the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision that set aside the ruling issued by the deputy speaker on the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran and restored the National Assembly.

We will give a genuine surprise, not a fake one: Shehbaz Sharif

The court declared President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the National Assembly "illegal" and restored PM Imran as well as his cabinet.

The apex court also ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the session on Saturday (April 9) at 10:30 am, saying that the session cannot be adjourned without the conclusion of the no-trust motion.

"If the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister," the court's order said.

The order further noted that the government cannot interfere in the participation of any lawmaker in the assembly session.

Fawad Chaudhry Supreme Court political crisis no confidence motion

