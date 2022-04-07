ANL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.88%)
ASC 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
ASL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.38%)
AVN 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.73%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.42%)
FNEL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.52%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
GTECH 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.56%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.79%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TELE 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.03%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
TPLP 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.98%)
TREET 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.19%)
TRG 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.65%)
UNITY 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.51%)
WAVES 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
BR100 4,362 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.16%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -173.4 (-1.1%)
KSE100 43,787 Decreased By -324.3 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,708 Decreased By -133.2 (-0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,526,093
17024hr
Sindh
576,037
Punjab
505,267
Balochistan
35,479
Islamabad
135,110
KPK
219,201
Pakistan

We will give a genuine surprise, not a fake one: Shehbaz Sharif

BR Web Desk 07 Apr, 2022

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that the united opposition will now give a "genuine surprise", and not a "fake one" on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday, Aaj News reported.

Addressing media after the Supreme Court announced its verdict, Shehbaz said he was thankful for the unanimous decision against the unconstitutional ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to disallow the no-trust motion.

He said that the apex court’s verdict not only upheld the Constitution but also ended political uncertainty in the country, besides upholding the Parliament’s sovereignty and sanctity.

The opposition leader declared the Supreme Court’s decision a big win for the united opposition and the 220 million people of the country, saying “together we will tirelessly work toward restoring the country’s economy, reducing inflation and poverty.”

Earlier, in a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court set aside the ruling issued by the deputy speaker on the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran and restored the National Assembly.

5-0: Supreme Court restores National Assembly, sets aside deputy speaker's ruling

The court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the National Assembly was "illegal" and restored PM Imran as well as his cabinet.

The apex court also ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene the session on Saturday (April 9) at 10:30 am, saying that the session cannot be adjourned without the conclusion of the no-trust motion.

"If the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister," the court's order said.

The order further noted that the government cannot interfere in the participation of any lawmaker in the assembly session.

Naeem lodhi Apr 07, 2022 09:55pm
جھاں نظریہ ضرورت کی ضرورت ھوتی ھے ہھں سپریم کورٹ کو قانون کی حکمرانی یاد ا گیی اور جھاں ضرورت نہی ھوتی وھاں سپریم نظریہ ضرورت اپنا لیتی ھے اللہ پاکستان کا حامی و ناصر ھو
