ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Pakistan

BARD Foundation to sponsor Huzaifa’s training in US

Recorder Report 07 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation will sponsor another talented Pakistani sportsperson, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman.

The 19 year old tennis star’s sponsorship includes training at the Next Gen Academy in Florida and funding for his professional career in the Men’s Circuit. The memorandum of understanding was signed at a ceremony where the honourable Board-Member of the BARD foundation Faisal Dawood was present along with Huzaifa and his family, and members of the foundation.

“Huzaifa is a promising young tennis player with an array of early accomplishments to his name already. At BARD, we realize that to reach the very top, young athletes need constant support and nurturing, which unfortunately, at this moment is not available to many in Pakistan. We are very happy to step in and provide the resources Huzaifa requires in progressing further on the international stage and making Pakistan proud. The Foundation will continue to support deserving youngsters in achieving their true potential, both in education and sports,” said Faisal Dawood. BARD Foundation is a human-development initiative, founded by the renowned industrialist & technocrat - Abdul Razak Dawood and his philanthropist wife Bilquis Dawood.

