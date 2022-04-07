BARD Foundation to sponsor Huzaifa’s training in US

LAHORE: Bilquis & Abdul Razak Dawood (BARD) Foundation will sponsor another talented Pakistani sportsperson, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman.

The 19 year old tennis star’s sponsorship includes training at the Next Gen Academy in Florida and funding for his professional career in the Men’s Circuit. The memorandum of understanding was signed at a ceremony where the honourable Board-Member of the BARD foundation Faisal Dawood was present along with Huzaifa and his family, and members of the foundation.

“Huzaifa is a promising young tennis player with an array of early accomplishments to his name already. At BARD, we realize that to reach the very top, young athletes need constant support and nurturing, which unfortunately, at this moment is not available to many in Pakistan. We are very happy to step in and provide the resources Huzaifa requires in progressing further on the international stage and making Pakistan proud. The Foundation will continue to support deserving youngsters in achieving their true potential, both in education and sports,” said Faisal Dawood. BARD Foundation is a human-development initiative, founded by the renowned industrialist & technocrat - Abdul Razak Dawood and his philanthropist wife Bilquis Dawood.

