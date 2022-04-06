ANL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
ASC 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.4%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FFL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
GGGL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.8%)
GGL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.39%)
GTECH 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.82%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PTC 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.71%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TPL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.16%)
TREET 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.63%)
TRG 75.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
UNITY 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.07%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.93%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BR100 4,413 Increased By 21.9 (0.5%)
BR30 15,768 Increased By 126.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 44,111 Increased By 183 (0.42%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 88 (0.53%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
JGB yields rise after Fed's hawkish comments

Reuters 06 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields rose on Wednesday as their US peers hit multi-year highs after comments from Federal Reserve about potential rapid reductions in their bond holdings.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday flagged rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet may begin as soon as May, driving two-, five- and 10-year yields to multi-year highs during Asian trade.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.20%, approaching the level which prompted the Bank of Japan to step in the market to defend the bank's yield target.

Yields on longer ended notes rose sharply ahead of an auction for 30-year bonds on Thursday. The 20-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.755% and the 30-year JGB yield climbed 4.5 basis points to 1.010%.

The 40-year JGB yield jumped 5.5 basis points to 1.080%.

JGB yields fall on BOJ’s bond-buying operation

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.040%. The five-year yield rose two basis points to 0.035%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.43 point to 149.33, with a trading volume of 18,033 lots.

JGB Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard

