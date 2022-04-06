Hong Kong stocks start with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday as investors returned from a one-day break to track hefty losses on Wall Street fuelled by indications the Federal Reserve will act more aggressively in tightening monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.25 percent, or 282.10 points, to 22,220.21.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.40 percent, or 13.29 points, to 3,269.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.08 percent, or 1.62 points, to 2,126.20.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday.