ANL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
ASC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
AVN 89.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.9%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
FFL 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGGL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.14%)
GGL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.44%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
HUMNL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.21%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PACE 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
PTC 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TREET 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.51%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
YOUW 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,404 Increased By 12.4 (0.28%)
BR30 15,707 Increased By 65 (0.42%)
KSE100 44,087 Increased By 159.2 (0.36%)
KSE30 16,833 Increased By 79.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,923
14824hr
Sindh
575,949
Punjab
505,224
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,103
KPK
219,173
Hong Kong stocks start with losses

AFP 06 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday as investors returned from a one-day break to track hefty losses on Wall Street fuelled by indications the Federal Reserve will act more aggressively in tightening monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.25 percent, or 282.10 points, to 22,220.21.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.40 percent, or 13.29 points, to 3,269.43, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.08 percent, or 1.62 points, to 2,126.20.

Hong Kong stocks hit month high

Mainland Chinese markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday.

