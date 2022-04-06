ANL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
Abrogation of Constitution: PM, president jointly involved: Khaqan

Fazal Sher 06 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has “abrogated” the country’s Constitution and President Dr Arif Alvi was also involved in this process.

Talking to media, outside Accountability Court, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, president of Pakistan, speaker, deputy speaker, and law minister have jointly “hatched conspiracy to abrogate the Constitution” and proof and record are available that when they met with each other to “hatch this conspiracy”. Abbasi said that the matter is in the Supreme Court. The entire nation was now looking towards the Supreme Court to give its decision on the constitutionality of the ruling given by the Nation Assembly deputy speaker under which, he had dismissed the opposition’s no-trust motion, saying it had been funded from abroad.

“Today, masses are looking towards the Supreme Court to see whether the court will uphold the Constitution of the country or like the past decision, which has not been accepted by the nation and history,” he said, adding that it is one of the important cases in the history of Pakistan.

To a question, he said that election have secondary status, if it not held today, it will be held tomorrow. He said that the Constitution is very much clear; voting will be held on vote of no-confidence motion when it is tabled. Those who have “abrogated” the Constitution would have to face Article 6 of the Constitution, he said.

He also demanded registration of treason cases against the president, the prime minister, the deputy speaker, and others. The PML-N leader alleged that President Alvi had dissolved the National Assembly (NA) only to conceal the corruption committed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. °Former premier said that in the past, military dictators used to violate the Constitution. “But now the “so-called elected representatives” of the people do that,” he regretted.

Abbasi alleged that there is no example of [the kind of] corruption committed during the tenure of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar. “Efforts would be made to stop voting in Punjab,” he said.

Earlier, he appeared before the court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case against him and others. Abbasi’s counsel Barrister Zafarullah Khan conducted partial cross-examination of prosecution witness Nasir Bashir, chief executive officer (CEO) of a private company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

