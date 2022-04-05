ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
ASC 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.62%)
ASL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.16%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 7.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.08%)
GGL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.5%)
KEL 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
KOSM 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 30.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
TELE 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.07%)
TPL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
TREET 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
TRG 76.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.79%)
UNITY 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
WAVES 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
BR100 4,424 Increased By 29.8 (0.68%)
BR30 15,749 Increased By 88.5 (0.57%)
KSE100 44,247 Increased By 345.1 (0.79%)
KSE30 16,892 Increased By 155.6 (0.93%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares edge lower as subdued financials, inflation woes weigh

Reuters 05 Apr, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Tuesday, as heavyweight financial stocks slipped after a sharp jump in the previous session, while fresh inflation worries due to rising global crude prices also weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.1% at 18,041, as of 0355 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.13% to 60,533.23.

The Nifty bank index fell 0.7%, while the finance index dropped 0.84%.

Both the indexes had gained more than 4% on Monday.

Indian shares surge

Brent crude prices jumped on persistent supply worries globally, lifting Oil & Natural Gas Corp up 1.7%.

Power Grid and NTPC Ltd gained 1% each on rising power demand due to hotter weather.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares edge lower as subdued financials, inflation woes weigh

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories