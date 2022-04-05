Indian shares edge lower as subdued financials, inflation woes weigh

BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Tuesday, as heavyweight financial stocks slipped after a sharp jump in the previous session, while fresh inflation worries due to rising global crude prices also weighed on sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.1% at 18,041, as of 0355 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.13% to 60,533.23.

The Nifty bank index fell 0.7%, while the finance index dropped 0.84%.

Both the indexes had gained more than 4% on Monday.

Indian shares surge

Brent crude prices jumped on persistent supply worries globally, lifting Oil & Natural Gas Corp up 1.7%.

Power Grid and NTPC Ltd gained 1% each on rising power demand due to hotter weather.