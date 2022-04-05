ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Zaheer Abbasi | Nuzhat Nazar 05 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has proposed the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the office of caretaker prime minister.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the former prime minister has proposed the name of Justice Gulzar Ahmed (retired), former Chief Justice of Pakistan to be considered for appointment as the caretaker prime minister.

Later, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to media said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its candidate for the office of the caretaker prime minister. He said “the PTI has shared name with President Arif Alvi for the post of caretaker prime minister,” adding that if the joint opposition did not finalise names within seven days, the candidate suggested by the PTI will become the caretaker premier.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office received a letter from the President’s Office that after the dissolution of the National Assembly, the caretaker prime minister is to be appointed by the President in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly as per Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

In case, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker prime minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they would forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition to be nominated by the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may kindly propose a suitable person for appointment of caretaker prime minister as provided in the Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the letter from the President’s Office said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Justice Gulzar Ahmed former Chief Justice of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories