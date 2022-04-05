Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has proposed the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the office of caretaker prime minister.

Later, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, while talking to media said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its candidate for the office of the caretaker prime minister. He said “the PTI has shared name with President Arif Alvi for the post of caretaker prime minister,” adding that if the joint opposition did not finalise names within seven days, the candidate suggested by the PTI will become the caretaker premier.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office received a letter from the President’s Office that after the dissolution of the National Assembly, the caretaker prime minister is to be appointed by the President in consultation with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly as per Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In case, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly do not agree on any person to be appointed as the caretaker prime minister, within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, they would forward two nominees each to a committee to be immediately constituted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, comprising eight members of the outgoing National Assembly, or the Senate, or both, having equal representation from the Treasury and the Opposition to be nominated by the prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition respectively, in pursuance of Article 224A(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may kindly propose a suitable person for appointment of caretaker prime minister as provided in the Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the letter from the President’s Office said.

