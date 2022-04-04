ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

  • Both need to agree on the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the NA
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Apr, 2022

President Dr Arif Alvi sought on Monday a name from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Outgoing Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif for who should be caretaker premier. PM Imran will remain in power until a caretaker is appointed.

As per a letter written to both leaders, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the president in consultation with the PM and the leader of the opposition within three days of the dissolution of the NA.

In case the PM and the leader of the opposition do not agree on a name within the time limit, they "will forward two nominees each to a parliamentary committee comprising eight members having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition".

President Alvi's office earlier said Imran Khan will continue to serve as the prime minister of Pakistan till the appointment of a caretaker premier, in accordance with Article 224 A (4) of Pakistan's constitution.

This came after the Cabinet Division issued a notification de-notifying Khan as chief executive of the country, after President Alvi dissolved the NA on Sunday.

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Meanwhile, Shehbaz has refused to become part of any consultation for an interim setup, including an interim prime minister.

Addressing a presser, Shehbaz said that President Alvi had subverted the constitution by dissolving the NA, and now the oppoisition awaits the decision against it from Supreme Court (SC). He said that the president and the prime minister had broken the law.

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said that on Sunday, 197 members voted in favour of a no-confidence motion against PM Khan.

“The Parliament has to elect a new government and bring electoral reforms,” Shehbaz stressed.

Meanwhile, during the presser today, Shehbaz lambasted PM Khan for imposing ''civilian martial law'' in the country, terming April 3 a "black day".

He said the PM could not face defeat and so had resorted to extra-constitutional actions, against the advice of the top court.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Shehbaz Sharif Dr Arif Alvi

