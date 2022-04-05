Korangi Industrial Zone ‘All possible steps to be taken to curb rising crime rate’

KARACHI: “All possible steps will be taken to curb the rising crime rate. Strategies are being formulated to control the rate of street crimes in the coming days. Every possible protection will be provided to the industrialists of Korangi Industrial Zone”.

DIG East Muqaddas Haider said this while addressing the industrialists at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

DIG Muqaddas Haider said that with regard to the rising crimes and security plan in the city, all possible steps would be taken under an effective strategy to make Korangi district peaceful so that the people associated with the industrial sector could be protected.

SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon said that law and order issue would be resolved on permanent basis in consultation with the industrialists of KATI.

He said that the officers were taking all possible steps to maintain law and order in the city on the instructions of the superiors.

KATI president Salman Aslam said that more than 1.5 million people are employed in Korangi Industrial Area.

CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya said that Mehran Town has become a hotbed of crime.

He suggested that the investigation staff be shifted to Korangi Town to facilitate the acquisition of solid evidence against criminals in the investigation phase.

Vice-chairman Sohail Elahi, SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon, former presidents Saleem-uz-Zaman, senior vice-president Maheen Salman, vice-president Farrukh Qandhari, SP Landhi Saleem Shah, former chairmen and others attended the meeting.

