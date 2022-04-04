ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.59%)
ASL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.71%)
AVN 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.03%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.98%)
GGGL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.92%)
GGL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-6.67%)
GTECH 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.51%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.91%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.95%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-6.4%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-6.44%)
PACE 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.76%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.77%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-7.52%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.51%)
SNGP 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
TELE 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.88%)
TPL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.7%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-6.07%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-4.33%)
UNITY 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.74%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.14%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.78%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.99%)
BR100 4,402 Decreased By -129.5 (-2.86%)
BR30 15,688 Decreased By -662.1 (-4.05%)
KSE100 44,078 Decreased By -983 (-2.18%)
KSE30 16,811 Decreased By -377.5 (-2.2%)

coronavirus
LOW
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Australian shares rise as miners hit record high, gold stocks jump

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

Australian shares rose on Monday as heavyweight mining stocks hit a record high and the gold sub-index rallied, although gains were capped by escalations in the Ukraine crisis. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up about 0.4% at 7,525 by 0105 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.1% on Friday. Ukraine on Sunday accused Russia of carrying out a “massacre” in the town of Bucha, and Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies with calls for new sanctions on Russia, which kept a lid on investor mood.

Mining stocks climbed 1.4%. Iron ore futures in China closed at a near 8-month high on Friday as hopes for economic stimulus rose following a month of COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

Global miner BHP Group rose 0.8% and peers Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group added 1.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

Mineral sands explorer Iluka Resources jumped as much as 8.5% after its board approved a rare earths refinery project, and securing government funding for it.

Gold stocks climbed 2.4% and hit a near three-week high. Newcrest Mining, Australia’s largest listed gold miner, rose 1.4%, while Northern Star also climbed 2.9%.

Heavyweight banks were mixed, with the financial index rising 0.1%.

Australia shares inch lower on tech, energy losses

However, two out of so-called “Big Four” banks traded lower.

The mixed mood comes ahead of an interest-rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll expects the RBA to hold its official cash rate at 0.1%. National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group lost 0.4% and 0.04%, respectively, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp rose 0.1% and 0.2%.

Investment manager Pendal Group soared 24.1% on receiving a around A$2.4 billion ($1.80 billion) buyout offer from asset manager Perpetual Ltd.

Markets in New Zealand rose about 0.2% to 12,108.11, as at 0105 GMT.

Australian shares

