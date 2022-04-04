ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.8%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.69%)
ASL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.57%)
AVN 89.49 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.41%)
BOP 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.83%)
FFL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.8%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
GGGL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.77%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.7%)
HUMNL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.63%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.17%)
MLCF 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.38%)
PACE 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PRL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.14%)
PTC 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.95%)
TPL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.2%)
TPLP 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.33%)
TREET 32.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.63%)
TRG 76.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-3.37%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.23%)
WAVES 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.72%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.19%)
BR100 4,447 Decreased By -85.5 (-1.89%)
BR30 15,883 Decreased By -467.1 (-2.86%)
KSE100 44,364 Decreased By -696.9 (-1.55%)
KSE30 16,941 Decreased By -247.1 (-1.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Hong Kong stocks gain after China gives concession in audit dispute

Reuters 04 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, led by Hong Kong-US dual listed companies, after a weekend statement from China’s securities watchdog allayed investors fears’ that such firms would be forced to delist from the United States.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.24% in the morning session to 22,313.83 points, just off a one-month high. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.9% to 7,680.74.

** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Both Hong Kong and mainland markets will also be closed on Tuesday.

** The China Securities Regulatory Commission, on Saturday, proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-US cooperation on audit oversight. Instead, the onus for protecting state secrets will be put on Chinese companies.

** Baidu jumped 6.73%, Yum China gained 5.87% and Weibo added 2.4%. All three had been named by the US Securities and Exchange Commission as possibly facing delisting from the United States under rules requiring the US accounting regulator to have access to audit working papers of US listed companies.

** “Investors’ concerns about the delisting of Chinese dual listing stocks in the United States have been reduced, which is the most important factor for the performance of the stock market today,” said Kenny Ng, securities strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

** The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 2.98%.

** “Mainland property stocks continued to perform well also, which is related to the recent measures introduced by some local governments in the mainland. How effective these measures are depend on whether sales figures will pick up significantly in future,” Ng added.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Property Index rose 5.26%, with developer Country Garden at the fore.

** Country Garden’s property management unit, Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd, which rose 12.39%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng while the biggest loser was Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, down 2.6%.

** Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam on Monday announced that she would not run for a second term in this year’s chief executive election, but Ng said this was not a major factor for markets.

