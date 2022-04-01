Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank more than one percent at the start of trade on Friday morning following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street, with tech firms among the worst performers.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.38 percent, or 303.75 points, to 21,693.10.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.54 percent, or 17.53 points, to 3,234.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.64 percent, or 13.58 points, to 2,104.38.