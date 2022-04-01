ANL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.38%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
ASL 14.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 88.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
BOP 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FNEL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
GGGL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.06%)
GGL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.03%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.19%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.45%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
PTC 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
TELE 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
TPL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.35%)
TPLP 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.12%)
TREET 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
WAVES 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.79%)
YOUW 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.14%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 14.7 (0.33%)
BR30 16,329 Increased By 25.4 (0.16%)
KSE100 45,010 Increased By 81 (0.18%)
KSE30 17,165 Increased By 47.5 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

AFP 01 Apr, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank more than one percent at the start of trade on Friday morning following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street, with tech firms among the worst performers.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.38 percent, or 303.75 points, to 21,693.10.

Hong Kong shares close lower

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.54 percent, or 17.53 points, to 3,234.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.64 percent, or 13.58 points, to 2,104.38.

Hong Kong stock

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

PPL won’t award LNG cargoes for April, May

Forex reserves down $3bn

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

PM vows to face no-trust vote

Crucial NA session adjourned till April 3

Read more stories