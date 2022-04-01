Markets
Hong Kong stocks open sharply lower
01 Apr, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank more than one percent at the start of trade on Friday morning following a hefty sell-off on Wall Street, with tech firms among the worst performers.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.38 percent, or 303.75 points, to 21,693.10.
The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.54 percent, or 17.53 points, to 3,234.67, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.64 percent, or 13.58 points, to 2,104.38.
