Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

LAHORE: The newly-appointed Governor of the Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema has taken oath of his office at a ceremony held at Governor’s House on Sunday. The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Muhammad Amir Bhutti administered oath to him at a simple but impressive ceremony.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been appointed in place of Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar who was sacked. Sardar Usman Buzdar and senior officials were also present at the oath taking ceremony. Omar Sarfraz Cheema is one of the founding members of the PTI who also remained secretary information of the party.

