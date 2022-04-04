ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
KMU, Al-Khidmat Hospital ink MoU to improve diagnostic facilities

Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, and Al-Khidmat Hospital Nasharabad Peshawar to further improve the diagnostic facilities and ensure the provision of modern diagnostic facilities to the people of Peshawar at their doorsteps.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Al-Khidmat Hospital, Nishtarabad Peshawar, which was signed by Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Vice-Chancellor, KMU and Khalid Waqas Chamkani, President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Besides other renowned Psychiatrist Dr Iqtidar Ahmad Roghani, business community leader Ehtesham Aleem, President of Al-Khidmat Peshawar Arbab Abdul Haseeb, and other philanthropists were also present at the occasion.

According to the MoU, KMU experts will provide assistance to enhance the professionalism and capacity of the technical staff of Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Lab Nishtarabad.

Meanwhile talking to the ceremony Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, vice-chancellor, KMU said that Al-Khidmat Foundation is one of the leading social welfare organisations in the country and it is a matter of pride that Al-Khidmat Foundation and especially Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad and Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Lab have helped the poor and needy victims in every disaster and especially in the recent global Corona pandemic. He said that Khyber Medical University has a unique position for innovation in diagnostic facilities in the field of health and at present 72 PhD professors were working at this prestigious university. He vowed to ensure the provision of all kinds of professional and technical support to Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad and Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Lab.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Waqas Chamkani, Provincial President, Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that it was an honour for us to work with such renowned medical education and research institutes as KMU.

He hoped that enhancing the technical capabilities of the staff of Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Lab would help the poor and needy people of the province to have better diagnostic facilities at their doorstep.

