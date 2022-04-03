ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan may expand fuel subsidy to curb energy costs-minister

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Japan may expand a subsidy programme for gasoline and other fuels among measures under consideration to ease soaring energy costs, the industry minister said on Sunday.

The measure will be part of a fresh relief package which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered his cabinet last Tuesday to put together by the end of April to cushion the economic blow from rising fuel and raw material prices.

“We are concerned that the weak yen, on top of escalated prices of oil and natural gas amid the Ukraine crisis, is having a negative impact on business activities and people’s daily life,” Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda told a talk show by public broadcaster NHK.

To cushion the blow from higher fuel prices, the ministry may expand the subsidy scheme by lowering the base price and raising the payment ceiling, or combine the subsidy scheme with lifting a freeze on tax trigger clauses, Hagiuda said.

Japan implemented a temporary subsidy programme in January to mitigate a sharp rise in gasoline and other fuel prices after tight global supplies increased oil prices, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine causing a further spike in oil prices.

BoJ to keep rates low as strong, not weak, yen still Kuroda’s enemy

The ceiling on the subsidy was raised fivefold to 25 yen (20 cents) a litre in March and the programme was recently extended till April-end from an earlier plan of March-end.

Hagiuda said the existing subsidy could be combined with the reintroduction of a “trigger clause” designed to trim taxes on gasoline and diesel when gasoline prices stay above 160 yen a litre for three months in a row.

The clause was frozen to free up rebuilding funds after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami that caused nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

“We are analysing carefully what kind of synergies can be achieved by combining the two schemes,” Hagiuda said. “Freeing up the trigger clause will reduce tax revenues for local governments and cause various administrative tasks such as budget rearrangement.

We will have to consider how to cover such negative effects,“ he added.

Hagiuda also reiterated Japan will not exit the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 oil and gas projects in Russia, but the resource-poor country will aim to lower its reliance on Russian energy to be in line with its G7 allies.

Japan Fuel Oil gasoline economy Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Comments

1000 characters

Japan may expand fuel subsidy to curb energy costs-minister

Federal govt removes Chaudhry Sarwar as Punjab governor

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM Imran urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Read more stories