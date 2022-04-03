PM will continue to hold office even if he fails to survive no-trust vote: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said even if the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan gets success, the Prime Minister will continue to hold the office until a new leader of the lower house is taken oath.

Talking to media persons here in Islamabad, he cited Article 94 of the Constitution, which states that: “The President may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister.”

He said the Constitution does not speak about that how long the process of electing a new Prime Minister should take after a no-trust vote gets success.

The voting on the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to be held today (Sunday).

The interior minister claimed that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister was a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

He said the Opposition should be charged for treason, being the part of a foreign conspiracy.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed suggested three options to counter the no-confidence motion. He said firstly, the establishment should intervene into the matter and call for early elections immediately either after Ramazan or Hajj. Secondly, the PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, who were the mover of the motion, should be banned and an inquiry should be initiated against them. Thirdly, the PTI members should resign from all the assemblies.

He said the Opposition’s no-confidence motion has increased the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan amongst the masses.

He said those who have sold out their conscience will not be able to face people in their areas. He said he stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the corrupt elements will be exposed.