ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM will continue to hold office even if he fails to survive no-trust vote: Rashid

PPI 03 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said even if the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan gets success, the Prime Minister will continue to hold the office until a new leader of the lower house is taken oath.

Talking to media persons here in Islamabad, he cited Article 94 of the Constitution, which states that: “The President may ask the Prime Minister to continue to hold office until his successor enters upon the office of Prime Minister.”

He said the Constitution does not speak about that how long the process of electing a new Prime Minister should take after a no-trust vote gets success.

The voting on the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to be held today (Sunday).

The interior minister claimed that the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister was a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

He said the Opposition should be charged for treason, being the part of a foreign conspiracy.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed suggested three options to counter the no-confidence motion. He said firstly, the establishment should intervene into the matter and call for early elections immediately either after Ramazan or Hajj. Secondly, the PML-N, PPP, and JUI-F, who were the mover of the motion, should be banned and an inquiry should be initiated against them. Thirdly, the PTI members should resign from all the assemblies.

He said the Opposition’s no-confidence motion has increased the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan amongst the masses.

He said those who have sold out their conscience will not be able to face people in their areas. He said he stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the corrupt elements will be exposed.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed interior minister No trust vote

Comments

1000 characters

PM will continue to hold office even if he fails to survive no-trust vote: Rashid

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories