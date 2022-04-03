Pakistan Leadership Conversation 2022: People, Planet and Profit at the Heart of a Sustainable Pakistan

TEXT: Harnessed by the power of – digital, sustainability /ESG, ethics and future ready workforce.

ACCA Pakistan organized six high profile events. Future focused policy recommendations were agreed to rethink inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth for Pakistan.

ACCA members commitment to Pakistan’s socio-economic prosperity.

Power of Digital

Knowledge-based, technology-driven national ecosystem to help capitalise youth dividend, increase exports and attract FDI to support Pakistan's emergence as a global digital powerhouse.

Stakeholders need to continue creating an agile, integrated framework of digital transformation promoting digital literacy and inclusive participation.

Growing ICT penetration, IT exports, startups, incubation & venture capital space and recent foreign investments has shown the exponential benefit technology and digital acceleration brings to economy and citizens.

New business models have created a digitally enabled ecosystem; leading to strong focus on digital economic growth.

Recommendations:

Invest in training and development of the local talent.

Facilitate digitally enabled products and services to empower communities supported by payment gateways tailored to customer needs especially SMEs.

Digital transformation is viewed by businesses as a tool to enhance competitiveness.

Power of ESG/Sustainability

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is the most critical global conversation for sustainability of businesses and economies.

Pakistan is set to join global economies through BRI / CPEC and export focused strategy; thus ESG implementation strategy will be critical for promoting transparency, investment and investor confidence and transition towards a sustainable economy.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is critical for stakeholders to achieve the recognised global standards of performance and excellence.