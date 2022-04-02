ZAB’s death anniversary: local holiday on 4th

KARACHI: To mark the death anniversary of PPP founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the Sindh government on Friday announced a local holiday on April 4.

The founder of Pakistan People’s Party and its chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was the fourth President of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973 and then he became Prime Minister of the country from 1973 to 1977.

He was the ninth Prime Minister of Pakistan. ZAB was executed in 1979 by the military regime of General Ziaul Haq who overthrew his government and put him on trial on his alleged involvement in the murder of a political opponent. The Sindh government, each year announces local holiday on ZAB’s death anniversary on April 4.