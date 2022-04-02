ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
PSO renews partnership with TEA

Press Release 02 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest energy company - Pakistan State Oil (PSO), has signed Fuel Supply and Technical Services Agreements with Total Energies Aviation (TEA) at their headquarters at La Defense Paris France.

The agreements were signed by Chief Supply Chain Officer, PSO - Abdus Sami and President, TEA - Joel Navaron. Senior officials from both companies were present during the ceremony.

PSO is the market leader in the aviation business in Pakistan with a share of approximately 95 percent in jet fuel and an experience spanning over four decades. The company fuels the skies at ten major airports having state-of-the-art refueling facilities across the country. Total Energies Aviation is a guarantor member of Joint Inspection Group, a world leading organization for the development of Aviation fuel supply standards and a leading member in the international Aviation technical committees (IATA-TFG, Energy Institute & ASTM). Its network is spread across 250 international airports in 70 countries.

PSO enjoys excellent business partnership with Total Energies Aviation for almost 40 years signifying PSO’s commitment to quality and service excellence. The renewed partnership will streamline fuel supplies and technical services, enabling PSO to maintain international standards while keeping safety, quality, and customer experience at the heart of its operations. PSO is committed to fueling the nation’s air, land and seas, providing customers with innovative and high-quality products and services, while keeping sustainability at the heart of its operations.

