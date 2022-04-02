PSO renews partnership with TEA

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest energy company - Pakistan State Oil (PSO), has signed Fuel Supply and Technical Services Agreements with Total Energies Aviation (TEA) at their headquarters at La Defense Paris France.

The agreements were signed by Chief Supply Chain Officer, PSO - Abdus Sami and President, TEA - Joel Navaron. Senior officials from both companies were present during the ceremony.

PSO is the market leader in the aviation business in Pakistan with a share of approximately 95 percent in jet fuel and an experience spanning over four decades. The company fuels the skies at ten major airports having state-of-the-art refueling facilities across the country. Total Energies Aviation is a guarantor member of Joint Inspection Group, a world leading organization for the development of Aviation fuel supply standards and a leading member in the international Aviation technical committees (IATA-TFG, Energy Institute & ASTM). Its network is spread across 250 international airports in 70 countries.

PSO enjoys excellent business partnership with Total Energies Aviation for almost 40 years signifying PSO’s commitment to quality and service excellence. The renewed partnership will streamline fuel supplies and technical services, enabling PSO to maintain international standards while keeping safety, quality, and customer experience at the heart of its operations. PSO is committed to fueling the nation’s air, land and seas, providing customers with innovative and high-quality products and services, while keeping sustainability at the heart of its operations.

