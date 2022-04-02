ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper pressured by soft China data and Shanghai lockdowns

Reuters 02 Apr, 2022

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Friday on concern that weak factory activity and COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals market China will dampen demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shed 1.2% to $10,255 a tonne in official open-outcry trading after two days of gains.

“Economic data in China slowed in March and people may worry that the current lockdowns in Shanghai could happen in other places,” said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International (BCI).

China’s factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, data showed, while China’s commercial hub of Shanghai ground to a halt on Friday after the government locked down most of the city’s 26 million residents.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.5% at 73,160 yuan ($11,514.55) a tonne after ending March with its eighth straight quarterly gain.

LME copper prices moved off their lows, however, and other metals gained on persistent worries about the impact on supply from the Ukraine conflict and resulting high energy prices.

“Fundamentals are only getting tighter globally, so the base metals market is likely to remain fairly tight and prices should be underpinned,” BCI’s Fu said.

Investors were cautious ahead of a US jobs report on Friday that could raise the likelihood of a 50 basis point increase to interest rates by the US Federal Reserve next month.

LME zinc was the top gainer and touched a three-week high, rising 2.1% to $4,262 a tonne after LME on-warrant inventories dropped 10% to 95,125 tonnes, their lowest since June 2020.

The dollar extended a rebound against major peers on Friday ahead of the US jobs data. A strong dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers with other currencies.

LME aluminium added 0.2% to $3,497 a tonne, nickel advanced 1.9% to $32,700, lead gained 0.8% to $2,435 and tin was up 1.1% at $43,400.

LME copper rate copper price COPPER rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Copper pressured by soft China data and Shanghai lockdowns

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Shehbaz censures Imran for ‘damaging’ ties with global powers

US irked by Russia visit, says PM

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Senate election: IHC turns down Gilani’s ICA

PM orders filing of reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Read more stories