India to continue oil purchases from Russia

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI: India’s finance minister on Friday said New Delhi would continue to purchase crude from Russia as its people required oil at a discount after the surge in global prices.

India has already started buying oil from Russia, Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the transition to gas was challenging as supplies had reduced.

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is on a visit to New Delhi to get support from the country after U.S. and British officials pressed India to avoid undermining the dollar-based financial system and sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

