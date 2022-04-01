ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
GCU, Kotler Impact to organise EWMS in November

Recorder Report 01 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: About two million students from all across Pakistan will participate in the world’s biggest Electronic World Marketing Summit (EWMS) that is going to be held in November this year under the auspices of Kotler Impact Inc, a strategic marketing community named after Prof Philip Kotler.

“Kotler Impact has established partnership with the Government College University Lahore in Pakistan to distribute two million tickets gratis to the youth,” said GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Kotler Impact Chief Executive Officer Dr Fahim Kibria at a joint press conference on Thursday at the university’s main campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said each ticket cost $100 but they are being provided free cost to students in Pakistan for their training in modern marketing in the current context, especially in design mindset, modelling, product development, and market segmentation.

He said WMS is a global company whose head is Professor Philip Kotler it has been organizing marketing summit in many countries from 2010.

He also announced that they are establishing Kotler-i Business School (KiBS) at the GCU which will be the first of its type in Pakistan. He added that the school would collaborate with the local and national industry and would prepare its students according to the needs of the industry.

Dr Fahim Kibria said last year more than 42 million people from more than 100 countries participated in Electronic World Marketing Summit 2021, and this year they are planning it for above 50 million people.

He said that the main objective is to provide marketing ideas throughout the whole world, developing awareness and giving knowledge about modern marketing in order to decrease poverty, enlarging business, and to develop health as well as the environment.The CEO of Kotler Impact said that he is extremely happy to be able to give chance to 20 lakh Pakistani students in the World Marketing Summit 2022.

