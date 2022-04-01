Training organised on safety of journalists

Karachi: To ensure journalists’ safety and security while reporting from field, Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) organized a three-day training on, “Safety, Digital Security and Psychosocial Support” for journalists with the financial assistance of European Union (EU), in Karachi.

The training workshop was attended by male and female journalists from various districts of Sindh and Balochistan.

The workshop consisted of different activities in order to benefit the media workers and journalists during their field work in perilous situations.

The training sessions consisted of various modules and practical exercises explaining the details of objectivity in reporting, risk assessment, preparation of proof of life documents, first aid, tips for coping with untoward situation and tactics for ensuring digital security.

The workshop discussed national and international legal frameworks for protection of journalists emphasizing Article 10, 19 and 19-A of the constitution of Pakistan which are related to arbitrary detention, freedom of speech and right of access to information, respectively.

During the training session it also came to the forefront that journalists who are working on crimes, political and corruption beats are more exposed to risky situations.

Pakistan is reported as one of the most dangerous countries for journalism in the world, and it is considered that journalism is one of the most dangerous professions in Pakistan. Media organizations and newspapers, with limited resources, cannot provide adequate protection training and security to journalists and freelancers. The protection and impunity in crimes against journalists need the immediate attention of the government.

Speedy and effective legislation is the need of the hour as there is no specific law which deals with journalists’ protection and safety. In view of these circumstances, CPDI launched the project “Civil Society for Independent Media and Expression (CIME)” with the financial support of the European Union in order to ensure Freedom of Expression within the ambit of the constitution and prioritize journalists’ safety training for the purpose.

