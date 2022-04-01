ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Int’l irrigation project deployed in Punjab

Recorder Report 01 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to revolutionise the irrigation landscape of Pakistan, an international irrigation project was jointly deployed by Steelman Pvt Limited (A RED tone Group Company) and Punjab Irrigation Department (PID) here on Thursday.

GCCM (Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mat) is a product developed by Concrete Canvas UK, brought into Pakistan by Steelman Pvt Limited; a specialised Electro Mechanical firm; part of the RED tone Group of Companies.

In order to check its effectiveness, a trial was carried out jointly by Steelman and PID at Field Research Station Babakwal. Chief Engineer, Irrigation Research Zone Lahore, Rashid Aziz, and Director Irrigation, Research Institute (IRI), Ghulam Zakir Hassan Sial, visited the site and observed the demonstration of laying this new canal lining material.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Rashid Aziz stated that the material looks great; the main factor observed so far is its easy and fast laying methodology. With the inception of this technique, lining project targets can be achieved ahead of time along with saving of water.

“Earlier, I was a little suspicious about its joints but the way they are being treated with a thermal welding machine is quite satisfactory, however we will further observe the impact of varying degrees of temperature on these joints as well.”

Expressing his views, Director IRI Ghulam Zakir Hassan Sial said, “Pakistan has one of the largest irrigation networks in the world, however, controlling seepage through canals remains a serious concern for our country.

The IRI of Lahore was set up in 1924 and it has been engaged in conducting research studies on various lining materials to counter the issue of seepage loss through canals. Concrete Canvas will be declared as effective and sound for use, subsequently after processing it through various semi field conditions it will be a great breakthrough, as we get past the trial stage.”

Explaining the technology used, Deputy General Manager Steelman Pvt Ltd; Ehtisham Habib, expressed that the proposed new lining technology was quite unique and innovative as Concrete Canvas was one of those systems that was durable, cost effective, time saving and eco-friendly as compared to the traditional methodology being used locally. “I am sure that the trial will be a success and, we will be able to achieve great results.”

At the end of the visit, a plantation activity was also carried out under the clean and green campaign.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rashid Aziz Punjab Irrigation Department

Comments

Comments are closed.

Int’l irrigation project deployed in Punjab

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories