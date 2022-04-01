Int’l irrigation project deployed in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to revolutionise the irrigation landscape of Pakistan, an international irrigation project was jointly deployed by Steelman Pvt Limited (A RED tone Group Company) and Punjab Irrigation Department (PID) here on Thursday.

GCCM (Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mat) is a product developed by Concrete Canvas UK, brought into Pakistan by Steelman Pvt Limited; a specialised Electro Mechanical firm; part of the RED tone Group of Companies.

In order to check its effectiveness, a trial was carried out jointly by Steelman and PID at Field Research Station Babakwal. Chief Engineer, Irrigation Research Zone Lahore, Rashid Aziz, and Director Irrigation, Research Institute (IRI), Ghulam Zakir Hassan Sial, visited the site and observed the demonstration of laying this new canal lining material.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer Rashid Aziz stated that the material looks great; the main factor observed so far is its easy and fast laying methodology. With the inception of this technique, lining project targets can be achieved ahead of time along with saving of water.

“Earlier, I was a little suspicious about its joints but the way they are being treated with a thermal welding machine is quite satisfactory, however we will further observe the impact of varying degrees of temperature on these joints as well.”

Expressing his views, Director IRI Ghulam Zakir Hassan Sial said, “Pakistan has one of the largest irrigation networks in the world, however, controlling seepage through canals remains a serious concern for our country.

The IRI of Lahore was set up in 1924 and it has been engaged in conducting research studies on various lining materials to counter the issue of seepage loss through canals. Concrete Canvas will be declared as effective and sound for use, subsequently after processing it through various semi field conditions it will be a great breakthrough, as we get past the trial stage.”

Explaining the technology used, Deputy General Manager Steelman Pvt Ltd; Ehtisham Habib, expressed that the proposed new lining technology was quite unique and innovative as Concrete Canvas was one of those systems that was durable, cost effective, time saving and eco-friendly as compared to the traditional methodology being used locally. “I am sure that the trial will be a success and, we will be able to achieve great results.”

At the end of the visit, a plantation activity was also carried out under the clean and green campaign.

