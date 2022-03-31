ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
PNS Haibat will strengthen Pakistan Navy's capabilities: CNS

  • Commissioning ceremony attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from federal and provincial governments
BR Web Desk 31 Mar, 2022

The commissioning ceremony of Pakistan Navy's indigenously designed and constructed Fast Attack Craft Missile PNS HAIBAT and the induction ceremony of the third 16 Ton Bollard Pull Tug PNT GOGA were held in Karachi, the military's media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as the chief guest.

PNS HAIBAT is the first landmark project indigenously designed by Maritime Technologies Complex and constructed by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works without any foreign technical assistance.

Speaking at the occasion, CNS Admiral Amjad Khan highlighted that commissioning of PNS HAIBAT ushers a new chapter in the indigenous design and construction that has been further matured with time.

The Chief of Naval Staff emphasized that in the context of the overall security paradigm of the region, PNS HAIBAT will strengthen Pakistan Navy's capabilities to meet the maritime challenges to ensure seaward defence and maintain peace and stability in Indian Ocean Region.

The CNS commended the concerted efforts put in by KSEW, MTC, and Pakistan Navy for the landmark achievement.

Earlier Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Athar Saleem underscored that Missile Craft PNS HAIBAT being a multi-mission capable platform will bolster Pakistan Navy's maritime defence capabilities.

He added that induction of PNT GOGA is also a milestone that will strengthen the indigenous ship construction capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, officials from federal and provincial governments Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.

