ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran slams new US sanctions as sign of ‘ill will’

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

TEHRAN: Iran on Thursday criticised the United States for imposing new sanctions on the Islamic republic, saying it shows the Americans harbour bad intentions towards its people.

The US Treasury announced on Wednesday the measures targeting several entities it accused of involvement in procuring supplies for Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

“This move is another sign of the US government’s ill will towards the Iranian people,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The step proves “the current US administration, contrary to its claim, uses every opportunity to make baseless accusations and put pressure on the Iranian people,” he added.

Iran says US violates UN resolution linked to nuclear deal

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) meanwhile said Iran’s “missile prowess” and regional influence are “red lines”, according to a statement posted on its website.

The IRGC “will confront the slightest mistake of … enemies against the Islamic homeland anywhere with decisive and destructive answers,” it added.

The United States said the new sanctions target Iranian national Mohammad Ali Hosseini and his “network of companies” as suppliers of the ballistic programme.

The move followed an Iranian missile attack on Arbil, Iraq on March 13, an attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi on a Saudi oil facility and other recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

US sanctions suppliers to Iran’s ballistic missile programme

Iran had claimed responsibility for the Arbil missile strikes, saying they targeted an Israeli “strategic centre”, and warning of more such attacks.

The sanctions come as the United States seems close, according to many observers, to an agreement with Iran on its return to the 2015 nuclear deal with a group of major powers.

The accord gave Iran much-needed sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme that would guarantee it could not develop an atomic weapon – something Tehran has always denied seeking.

But the deal fell apart in 2018, when then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States and reimposed biting sanctions.

Iran, in response, began rolling back most of its commitments under the accord.

“The US, while claiming it is ready to return to the full implementation of its obligations under the nuclear agreement, continues to fundamentally violate it and UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” Khatibzadeh said.

US to keep Revolutionary Guards sanctions even with Iran nuclear deal: envoy

Indirect negotiations between the arch-rivals, which have been underway in Vienna for nearly a year, have overcome most disagreements but outstanding issues remain.

Among them is a demand by Iran that the IRGC, which carried out the attack on Arbil, be removed from a US terror blacklist.

US Treasury Iran Nuclear Deal Saeed Khatibzadeh Iran's ballistic missile programme

Comments

1000 characters

Iran slams new US sanctions as sign of ‘ill will’

No-confidence motion: Crucial NA session adjourned again

Repayment of syndicated loan facility from China: SBP reserves fall massive $2.915 billion

KSE-100 ignores political noise, ends 591 points higher

Rupee hits record low again as market sentiment rattled

Moody's sees no-confidence motion as 'credit negative' for Pakistan

OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite Western pressure

Putin says EU gas buyers need rouble accounts from April

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says

Read more stories