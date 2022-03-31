ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TELE 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.89%)
TPL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.75%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.97%)
TREET 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.29%)
TRG 78.40 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.82%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WAVES 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.17%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.41%)
BR100 4,501 Increased By 43.1 (0.97%)
BR30 16,231 Increased By 314.3 (1.97%)
KSE100 44,723 Increased By 385.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,093 Increased By 170.2 (1.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says US violates UN resolution linked to nuclear deal

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: The United States continues to violate a United Nations resolution that enshrines a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, despite its claims of wanting to revive the pact, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the United States applied sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies for their role in supporting Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

“This move is another sign of the US government’s malice towards the Iranian people, as it continues the failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran,” the spokesperson added.

UN Security Council Resolution 2231 enshrines the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran and world powers have sought to revive through negotiations in Vienna.

Iran says Houthi ceasefire plan can help end Yemen war

The talks were close to agreement in early March until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States.

The White House said on Wednesday that the new sanctions would not derail nuclear talks but will remain in place regardless of whether an agreement is reached.

Iran MENA Saeed Khatibzadeh world powers United States continues US government’s

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says US violates UN resolution linked to nuclear deal

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

Read more stories