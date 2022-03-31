ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee hits record low again as market sentiment rattled

  • Currency closes at 183.48 against US dollar in inter-bank market on Thursday
Recorder Report Updated 31 Mar, 2022

Rising commodity prices coupled with an increase in domestic political uncertainty pushed Pakistan’s rupee to yet another record low against the US dollar after it depreciated 0.46% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 183.48, its weakest level in history, after a day-on-day depreciation of 84 paisas.

The rupee has lost nearly 17% since its most-recent high achieved in May last year. On a fiscal year to date (FYTD) basis, the local currency has depreciated by over 14%.

Rupee continues its losing streak, falls another 0.16%

Oil prices, a major determinant of currency parity, dived more than $5 a barrel on Thursday as the United States said it is considering the release of up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) over several months to calm soaring crude prices.

Brent crude futures for May fell $4.87, or 4.3%, to $108.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery fell $5.90, or 5.5%, to $101.92 a barrel.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter and sanctions imposed by the West as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine have disrupted flows from the country, driving prices higher.

“Despite the latest fall, oil prices still remain high for Pakistan,” Abdullah Umer, research analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder. The analyst was of the view that no fundamental changes have been seen as the oil market remains volatile.

Umer said foreign exchange reserves are witnessing a fall, which has created concern over Pakistan’s balance of payments.

In addition, the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is also taking a toll on sentiment, Umer added.

“In the short-term, the rupee would remain under pressure. However, if political uncertainty subsides, it may lead to improvement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moody’s credit ratings agency also expressed apprehensions over the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan.

“We view the no-confidence motion as credit negative because it raises significant uncertainty over policy continuity, as well as the government’s ability to continue to implement reforms to increase productivity growth and secure external financing, including from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” said Moody’s.

Ex-country Head at Chase Manhattan Asad Rizvi also expressed concern regarding the ongoing political uncertainty.

“It’s too tricky to comment, as uncertainty is damaging for the economy,” he said. “My best guess is that in case of no-confidence vote, resignation could follow and we could be heading for elections,” said Rizvi.

“Hope that I am wrong because in such a situation the financial markets will be rattled,” he said.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 183.40

OFFER Rs 183.50

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 184 and 185, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 201 and 203, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 49.81 and 50.30, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling, closing at 48.50 and 48.95, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Thursday

BID Rs 184

OFFER Rs 185

forex Oil prices SBP currency rates in pakistan sbp exchange rate today usd to pkr today currency exchange rate today no confidence motion usd rate pkr rate RUPEE VS USD

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee hits record low again as market sentiment rattled

KSE-100 ignores political noise, ends 591 points higher

Moody's sees no-confidence motion as 'credit negative' for Pakistan

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

Read more stories