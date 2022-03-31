ANL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.42%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.22%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.7%)
TELE 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.89%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.29%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WAVES 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.17%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.07%)
BR100 4,501 Increased By 43.1 (0.97%)
BR30 16,231 Increased By 314.3 (1.97%)
KSE100 44,723 Increased By 385.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,093 Increased By 170.2 (1.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
China stocks fall as factory, services activities contract amid COVID outbreaks

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Thursday after data showed activity in China’s factory and services sectors swung into a negative territory in March, contracting simultaneously for the first time since the peak of the country’s COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,231.87 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,263.19 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 22,052.49.

The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.7% to 7,558.62.

** The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 49.5 from 50.2 in February, while the non-manufacturing PMI eased to 48.4 from 51.6 in February.

** The world’s second-largest economy is now at the risk of slowing sharply as authorities restrict production and mobility in many cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, to stamp out a rash of COVID-19 outbreaks.

** “Markets so far have underestimated the severity of the situation in China because it is difficult to fully reconcile and understand,” said Nomura analysts in a note. “In the next couple of months, we expect global investors to better reflect these shocks in their valuations of various asset classes.”

** China will rollout policies to stabilise the economy as soon as possible, as the downward pressure in the economy increased, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday.

China, HK stocks end higher on Ukraine peace talks, policy easing bets

** The country will refrain from introducing measures not conducive to stabilise market expectations, the meeting also said.

** Semiconductors went down 2.4%, information technology firms lost 1.7%, and new energy stocks slumped 3.3%.

** Real estate developers gained 2.8% and banks added 1.6%. The central bank is expected to cut rates and lower reserve requirements for banks as downward economic pressures build.

** In Hong Kong, Baidu Inc dropped 4% after US added the search engine giant, along with other four companies, to the latest batch of stocks potentially facing delisting from the US

** China’s securities regulator said on Thursday both China and the United States have a willingness to solve their audit disputes, and the outcome depends on the wisdom of both parties.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index retreated 1.3%.

China stocks

